Several Names Used At Barrie Bank

Identity Theft Suspect Accused of Making Two Attempts To Swindle Bank

By News

Identity Theft Suspect Sought“If at first you don’t succeed” seems to be the motto of an identity theft suspect in Barrie. Investigators say a guy in his late 20’s went into a Cundles and Bayfield St. bank on January 20th, and tried to open a bank account using a fraudulent piece of ID. When the banker found an active account in that name and asked for a second piece of identification, the suspect ran off. They say he was back at the same branch on Monday, to try and open an account under a different name. The suspect fled when the bank asked for more identification again. The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • white
  • 25 to 30 years
  • Brown eyes
  • Short, dark hair
  • goatee

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police Constable He at 705-725-7025, ext. 2667, khe@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

