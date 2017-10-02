Severn township Fire Deemed Suspicious

A fire in Severn Township early this morning is being investigated as suspicious. The Severn Fire Service was called to the structure fire on Telford Line around 2:45 this morning, arriving to find the home fully engulfed in flame. The Orillia OPP are now working with the Fire Marshall’s Office in looking into what lead to the fire, and ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the Orillia detachment or Crimestoppers.