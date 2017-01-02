Sexual Assualt

OPP in Collingwood are investigating a sexual assault that happened early New Years Day. Police say the victim reports she was pulled into a vehicle parked on Beech Street just after 1 in the morning and assaulted. The Suspect is described as:

South Asian

Late 20’s to early 30’s

Beard

5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7

With an average build and a large mid section or pot belly.

He was wearing

He was wearing Blue t-shirt

Black pants

Black baseball cap with a white logo on it

The vehicle is belived to be a 4 door 2005-2010 Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla

Silver or tan in colour

Black steel rims

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident that you call them or crimestoppers.