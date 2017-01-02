Listen Live

Sexual Assualt

Police Asking For Witnesses

By News

OPP in Collingwood are investigating a sexual assault that happened early New Years Day. Police say the victim reports she was pulled into a vehicle parked on Beech Street just after 1 in the morning and assaulted. The Suspect is described as:

  • South Asian
  • Late 20’s to early 30’s
  • Beard
  • 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7
  • With an average build and a large mid section or pot belly.
    He was wearing
  • Blue t-shirt
  • Black pants
  • Black baseball cap with a white logo on it

The vehicle is belived to be a 4 door 2005-2010 Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla

  • Silver or tan in colour
  • Black steel rims

Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident that you call them or crimestoppers.

Related posts

Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2016

New Year, New You!

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes

5 Easy Cookie & Sweets Recipes you can make before Christmas

Here’s what to get a Green Day fan in your life.

WATCH: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

10 Wines Under $10 to Impress even the Biggest Scrooge this Christmas

Lady Gaga Releases Video For ‘Million Reasons’

TOP 10 DIY HOLIDAY DECORATIONS ON A BUDGET