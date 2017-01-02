Sexual Assualt
Police Asking For Witnesses
OPP in Collingwood are investigating a sexual assault that happened early New Years Day. Police say the victim reports she was pulled into a vehicle parked on Beech Street just after 1 in the morning and assaulted. The Suspect is described as:
- South Asian
- Late 20’s to early 30’s
- Beard
- 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7
- With an average build and a large mid section or pot belly.
He was wearing
- Blue t-shirt
- Black pants
- Black baseball cap with a white logo on it
The vehicle is belived to be a 4 door 2005-2010 Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla
- Silver or tan in colour
- Black steel rims
Police ask that if you have any information regarding this incident that you call them or crimestoppers.