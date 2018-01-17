Sexy Canadian Mermen Calendar Raised $300 000 for Mental Health
So Funny, But So Random
A bunch of burly men from Newfoundland decided to dress up like mermaids all for a great cause.
There’s actually such thing as a Beard and Mustache Club in Newfoundland and Labrador. So they did a full calendar shoot dressed as merb’ys.
The calendars sold for $25 each and pictured the guys in mermaid tails in various scenic locations like pumpkin patch, on the beach and even at a barbershop.
They decided to donate all proceeds to mental health services in Newfoundland.
The idea worked because they sold over 14 000 calendars in three months totaling $300 000.
Just look at these sexy mermen!
Fall brings Pumpkin Spiced MerB’ys! Get your 12 month fix by pre-ordering your very own 2018 MerB’ys calendar, order link in bio! . Photo Credit: Greg Noel Photography @gregnoel . MerModel @coach.christopher.sjl . Special thanks to @lestersfarmmarket for letting us frolic in their pumpkin patch 😀 . . #merbys2018 #nl #yyt #beards #bearded #pumpkinspice
MerB’ys come in all shapes, colours, and sizes. Like everyone else in the world, we’re all beautiful in our own way 😉 . Bring 12 months beautiful creatures into your own home by pre-ordering the 2018 MerB’ys calendar now! . Ordering link in bio 🙂 . Calendar sales to support a wonderful local charity, @spirithorsenl . . #yyt #beards #nl #bearded #mermen #merbys2018
Nothing fishy about this! Just some thirsty MerB’ys enjoying a pint or three at Erin’s Pub, one of the very generous sponsors of the 2018 MerB’ys calendar! . Calendar sales to support @spirithorsenl . Take all the MerB’ys home with you by pre-ordering your very own calendar, order link in bio! . Photo Credit: Dan Smith Photography . MerModels: Robert Andrews, Mike Crane, Daniel Thunderhorse, Brian Bradley, Mike Peddle, Nikola Lebel, Alex Wilkie, Daniel Barnes . Special thanks to @Guinness for being so delicious and just for being you. . . #yyt #nl #beards #beard #beer #mermen #merbys2018
It’s better than the firefighter calendar!