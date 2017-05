56 Bayfield Street (The Ranch)

May 28th

1-3pm

The name of this event is “Shake in the Summer.” This event is a Zumbathon and I am putting on this charity event to raise money for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. Tickets are $10 and there will be raffles; as well as baked goods and water available for purchase.

You can find more information on Facebook under Shake in the Summer.