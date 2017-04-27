Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind vocal issues that sidelined her career for years.

The country star developed dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder often caused by stress, but she recently discovered a bacterial infection may have been behind the drama. She wasn’t able to fix her vocal issues with an operation and months of silence, like Adele, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor, and Steven Tyler. Shania is planning someone what of a comeback with a new album and perhaps a tour!

Game of Thrones Cast set for a huge pay raise!

Since the cast have renegotiated their salaries for the final two seasons; the salaries have become epic… According to the UK’s Express-The Game of Thrones cast could be paid 2 million pounds an episode. That works out to about $2.5 Canadian… It’s a huge cast so only the top 5 actors will get top dollar…

Doritos and Marvel Studios are going retro as they partner for the rollout of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.

The centre piece of the pair’s Rock Out Loud campaign is a custom-designed, limited-edition series of Doritos bags featuring a built-in cassette tape deck-inspired player that plays the full soundtrack. The bags can also be recharged for repeat listening.

Among the ‘60s and ‘70s pop, R&B/funk, country and rock songs comprising Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are: Parliament’s “Flash Light,” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” Silver’s “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” and Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights.” Rounding out the soundtrack is the original song “Guardians Inferno” featuring The Sneepers and David Hasselhoff. The custom bags will be available for consumer purchase on April 28 via Amazon.com/Doritos while supplies last. The Movie is out next Friday!

Life — and Universal Pictures — found a way to bring Jeff Goldblum back to “Jurassic Park.”

Well known for playing the snarky but charming Dr. Ian Malcolm in the “Jurassic Park” series, Goldblum will return to the franchise in the sequel to “Jurassic World.” Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the film will be the fifth installment in the “Jurassic Park” series and the follow to the 2015 mega-hit.