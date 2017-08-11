Shania Twain is coming back to the Grey Cup!

It was announced on Thursday that she would performer during the as halftime at this year’s Canadian Football League championship in Ottawa on Nov. 26. Twain also performed at the 2002 Grey Cup in Edmonton.

This year’s Grey Cup performance will follow the release of her fifth full-length studio album “Now,” out Sept. 29. Solely written and co-produced by Twain, “Now” is her first album release since 2002’s “Up!”

Twain has sold more than 90 million albums worldwide with U.S. sales topping $34.5 million, making her the top-selling female country artist of all time.