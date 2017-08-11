Listen Live

Shania Twain Performing At The Grey Cup Half Time Show

The 105th Grey Cup takes place in Ottawa on November 26th

By ICYMI

Shania Twain will be headlining the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup in Ottawa on November 26th. The announcement was made via the CFL’s Twitter page late Thursday night.

This appearance will be part of Twain’s return to music; she is set to release her first album in 15 years in September.

