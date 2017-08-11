Shania Twain Performing At The Grey Cup Half Time Show
The 105th Grey Cup takes place in Ottawa on November 26th
Shania Twain will be headlining the Freedom Mobile Grey Cup in Ottawa on November 26th. The announcement was made via the CFL’s Twitter page late Thursday night.
Excited to announce @ShaniaTwain will rock the @FreedomMobile #GreyCup Halftime Show! 🎤🎤🎶🎶🙌🙌
— CFL (@CFL) August 11, 2017
I’m so excited to be performing at the @FreedomMobile #GreyCup Halftime Show in November! Let’s go Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/FA2ArP5GZm
— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 11, 2017
This appearance will be part of Twain’s return to music; she is set to release her first album in 15 years in September.