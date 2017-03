Shaq and at least 3 other NBA players seem to believe our planet is flat.

It all started when Shaq made these comments during a podcast…

Gotta love Shaq’s reasoning too, “I’m just saying that when I drive from Florida to New York – flat. New York to Seattle – flat. Seattle to LA – flat.”

You serious bro?

I think Commander Chris Hadfield needs to speak with Shaq about his experience in space…