Shark Week Returns July 22nd On Discovery!

It’s almost time for 8 full days of Sharks….

By Dirt/Divas

It wouldn’t be summer without Shark Week on Discovery and another year of nothing but Sharks begins later this week, July 22nd.

This will be Shark weeks 30th anniversary and this year Shaquille O’Neil is going to host..

Remember last year’s shark week promo when singer Seal got eaten by a Shark and than Michael Phelps tried to race a shark?

 

