Shawn Mendes needs your help!

Shawn Mendes is showing us his giant Canadian heart by teaming up with the Red Cross to help those affected the the earth quakes in Mexico. Shawn Mendes was in Mexico on tour and saw the devastation and wanted to get involved….Shawn was scheduled to perform the day after the quake….

Shawn and his team have already raised over $100,000 and is reaching out to his fans to help!

Shawn took to Instagram to as fans to help raise funds for the “the deployment of staff, volunteers and supplies and any other requests as needed.”