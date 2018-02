Shawn Mendes played his first Bat Mitzvah Saturday for the daughter of the inventor of Vitaminwater and Smartwater. (This is the same guy that had Justin Timberlake perform at his wedding… for $1.3 million.)

It was quite the party! Ella Bikoff invited hundreds of her closest friends. The girl’s dad, J. Darius Bikoff also hired Grandmaster Flash to DJ. The party cost $1.3 Million.