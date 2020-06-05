Listen Live

Shawn Mendes Visits The Late Late Show For Carpool Karaoke

Things Get A Little Sweary

By Kool

Shawn Mendes is doing a week long visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden, so of course the Canadian pop star had to take part in Corden’s signature segment “Carpool Karaoke“.

Mendes joined Corden in his SUV and the pair ripped through Mendes’ musical catalogue, singing “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “In My Blood,” ” Mercy,” “Treat You Better” and “Lost in Japan.”

Corden also learned that Mendes is a huge Harry Potter fan, and the pair stopped to play a quick game of hockey with Corden playing goal.

Watch the entire adorable segment below:

