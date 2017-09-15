Shawn Mendez found out the hard way that not everyone knows who he is…

Both Mendez and Drake took in the Weeknd’s concert in Toronto earlier this week. Shawn has met Drake twice, but apparently his security hasn’t…

Mendes says that he saw Drizzy in the V.I.P. area, and when he went to approach him, things took an unexpected turn. Shawn goes over to say hi, but before he could- Drake’s security quickly grabbed him and roughed him up a bit… Drake saw what was happening and called off his dogs… Shawn told Jimmy Fallon what happened on the Tonight Show explaining that it was terrifying and funny at the same time.