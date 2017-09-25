Shawn Mendez needs your help!

Shawn Mendez is showing us his giant Canadian heart by teaming up with the Red Cross to help those affected the the earth quakes in Mexico. Shawn Mendez was in Mexico on tour and saw the devastation and wanted to get involved….Shawn was scheduled to perform the day after the quake….

Shawn and his team have already raised over $100,000 and is reaching out to his fans to help!

Shawn took to instagram to write in part:

Shawn -(The funds raised will be going directly to disaster relief in Mexico. The American Red Cross is working directly with the Mexican Red Cross to determine the best allocation of these funds. This includes supporting requests for the deployment of staff, volunteers and supplies and any other requests as needed.) #MexicoEarthquakeRelief #ShawnMendes