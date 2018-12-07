Shawn Mendez Partners With Roots And Is Giving Fans A Chance To Get Into His Toronto Show
Shawn Mendez is celebrating his first stadium tour in Toronto September 6th 2019 by partnering […]
Shawn Mendez is celebrating his first stadium tour in Toronto September 6th 2019 by partnering with Canadian company Roots. He is releasing a capsule collection with the lifestyle brand.
Fans can pick up pieces both online and at a pop-up shop in the Roots store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and those who get to the store will be given a code for priority presale access and guaranteed tickets to the gig.
Roots x Shawn Mendes Exclusive Collection and Toronto Only Presale to commemorate his first headline stadium show @RogersCentre #RootsxShawnMendes @shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/exWSpxaRGN
— Roots (@ROOTS) December 3, 2018
Fans can buy hoodie, sweatpants, two pocket T-shirts, a hat and custom-designed for between $32 and $598.
Introducing #RootsxShawnMendes limited-edition capsule collection. Head down to the pop-up at Roots @CFtoeatonCentre TODAY at 3PM to get your favourite styles and a unique presale ticket code that guarantees tickets to @ShawnMendes Rogers Centre show on Sept 6 before anyone else. pic.twitter.com/ja14ylnQdu
— Roots (@ROOTS) December 4, 2018