Shawn Mendez Partners With Roots And Is Giving Fans A Chance To Get Into His Toronto Show

Shawn Mendez is celebrating his first stadium tour in Toronto September 6th 2019 by partnering with Canadian company Roots. He is releasing a capsule collection with the lifestyle brand.

Fans can pick up pieces both online and at a pop-up shop in the Roots store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and those who get to the store will be given a code for priority presale access and guaranteed tickets to the gig.

Roots x Shawn Mendes Exclusive Collection and Toronto Only Presale to commemorate his first headline stadium show @RogersCentre #RootsxShawnMendes @shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/exWSpxaRGN — Roots (@ROOTS) December 3, 2018

Fans can buy hoodie, sweatpants, two pocket T-shirts, a hat and custom-designed for between $32 and $598.