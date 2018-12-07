Listen Live

Shawn Mendez Partners With Roots And Is Giving Fans A Chance To Get Into His Toronto Show

Shawn Mendez is celebrating his first stadium tour in Toronto September 6th 2019 by partnering with Canadian company Roots. He is releasing a capsule collection with the lifestyle brand.

Fans can pick up pieces both online and at a pop-up shop in the Roots store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, and those who get to the store will be given a code for priority presale access and guaranteed tickets to the gig.

Fans can buy hoodie, sweatpants, two pocket T-shirts, a hat and custom-designed for between $32 and $598.

