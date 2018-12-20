Shazam Say These Songs Were The Songs Of 2018!

Shazam is out with its list of most download music!

Shazam is one of the most useful apps and always saves the day when we’re plagued by the problem of trying to figure out what catchy tune is playing on the radio. The app listens to the song that’s playing and identifies it for you, pulling up the artist and track info when you call it to the rescue.

The amount of times a song was Shazamed is a pretty good indicator of what people are hearing on the radio!

Next to Youtube, radio is the second biggest platform for finding new music…

Get the full list of 2018’s most-Shazamed songs below:

Top 10 Most Shazamed Songs

1. “Solo” – Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato





2. “X” – Nicky Jam & J Balvin

3. “One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

4. “In My Mind” – Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino

5. “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé

6. “Leave A Light On” – Tom Walker

7. “Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B

8. “Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

9. “Flames” – David Guetta & Sia

10. “I Like It” – Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Most Shazamed Songs by Genre

Pop: “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

Hip-Hop: “I Like It” – Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Rock/Alternative: “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

Dance: “Solo” – Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato

Country: “You Make It Easy” – Jason Aldean

R&B/Soul: “Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Latino: “X” – Nicky Jam & J Balvin

K-Pop: “FAKE LOVE” – BTS