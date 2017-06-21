Shoe Tree Had to Come Down

A Shoe Tree may have been a cherished Springwater landmark to some, but the poor thing had to go. An over 80-year-old sugar maple, once covered with hundreds of old shoes, was cut down Tuesday. The County of Simcoe hired someone to cut down the Shoe Tree off Crosslands Road, after not only a few requests from Springwater, but also a dose of realism.

That’s the county’s environment manager Debbie Korolnek, who says they’re estimating they harvested about 1.2 tons of shoes from the tree. Springwater Township had requested the tree come down, as too many were stopping to take pictures, causing traffic safety concerns in the area.