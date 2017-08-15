Shonda Rhimes Bringing Next Show to Netflix

The creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal has a new home. Shonda Rhimes will be ending her twelve year relationship with ABC Studios to join Netflix and create new original programming for the platform. Her existing programming with ABC will not move over.

The new multi-year deal with earn Rhimes an estimated $10 million per year. Rhimes spoke very excitedly about the move: “…Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities. Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way. I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career.”

Rhimes stated that Netflix’s unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach were two of the biggest reasons for the move.