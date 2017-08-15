Listen Live

Shonda Rhimes Bringing Next Show to Netflix

The creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal has a new home

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Parents

The creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal has a new home. Shonda Rhimes will be ending her twelve year relationship with ABC Studios to join Netflix and create new original programming for the platform. Her existing programming with ABC will not move over.

The new multi-year deal with earn Rhimes an estimated $10 million per year. Rhimes spoke very excitedly about the move: “…Shondaland at Netflix has limitless possibilities. Our current shows will continue to thrive on ABC and Shondaland will be there every step of the way. I could not have asked for a better home to begin my career.”

Rhimes stated that Netflix’s unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach were two of the biggest reasons for the move.

Related posts

Justin Bieber’s New Single Out Thursday

Chris Pratt makes his first public appearance since separation

Bruno Mars releases “Versace on the Floor” video

Barrie Colts’ Mascots Have Competition!

Shania Twain Performing At The Grey Cup Half Time Show

The North American House Hippo & “Don’t Yah Put It In Your Mouth”

The Barrie Game Exchange Is This Weekend

Netflix Canada Hiking Prices

Hilary Duff Shuts Down Body Shamers