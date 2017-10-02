Shooting At Las Vegas Musical Festival Leaves 50 Dead, Hundreds Injured

Tragedy struck in Las Vegas, Nevada overnight as a gunman opened fire on concert attendees from 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, killing at least 50 people and leaving hundreds others injured. A Nevada sheriff indicated that more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, an outdoor country music festival.

Nevada authorities identified the person believed to be the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64. Authorities confirmed that Paddock is dead. The shooting is the deadliest in U.S. history

At least 50 people killed and more than 200 injured in a shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night https://t.co/yY0LnabLRN pic.twitter.com/NzKVo0o5ld — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2017

Authorities also located a second person of interest, 62-year-old Marilou Danley.

BREAKING: Police: Las Vegas shooter killed himself prior to their entry into his hotel room. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

According to eyewitness accounts, shooting erupted shortly after 10 p.m. local time. Country artist Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting began, but he left the stage amid rapid bursts of gunfire. Thousands of attendees fled the concert grounds as gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes.

Image via Wikipedia