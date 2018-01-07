Shop Every Product the Stars Receive in their 2018 Golden Globes Bags

The Golden Globes are tonight and I’m usually interested in what everybody is wearing on the red carpet. But now I’m loving these gift bags that all of the nominees, attendees and presenters will be getting.

The ladies will be receiving a Kate Spade studded leather tote filled with makeup and beauty products and the guys will be getting an Away carry-on suitcase stuffed with travel essentials, skincare products, water bottles and socks.

But you don’t have to be a celebrity to get access to these awesome products! I did some creeping and found everything so you don’t have to.

Women’s Bag:

Kate Spade On Purpose Studded Leather Tote ($328; katespade.com)

Caolion Triple Action Cleansing Stick ($25; caolion.com)

Karuna Renewal+ Eye Mask ($36; karunaskin.com)

Kosas Weightless Lip Color ($28; kosascosmetics.com)

L’Oréal Paris X Fiber Mascara ($11; lorealparisusa.com)

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence ($78; murad.com)

Olaplex Hair Perfector ($28; olaplex.com)

Olga Lorencin Red Carpet Facial in a Box ($105; olgalorencinskincare.com)

Men’s Bag:

Away Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

Conair Travel Smart All-in-One Adapter with USB ($36; conair-store.com)

ConairMan Battery-Operated Ear/Nose Trimmer ($25; amazon.com)

Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream (starting at $26; egyptianmagic.com)

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($33; amazon.com)

Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer ($25; ernestsupplies.com)

Gleener On the Go Travel Fuzz and Lint Remover ($13; gleener.com)

H2O+ Beauty Elements Keep It Fresh Face Cleanser ($20; h2oplus.com)

L’Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo ($5; lorealparisusa.com)

L’Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner ($5; lorealparisusa.com)

Lug Stowaway Packing Set ($54; luglife.com)

Man Crates Secret Stash Personalized Flask ($40; mancrates.com)

PiperWai Natural Deodorant ($17; piperwai.com)

RYU Metal Water Bottle ($37; shop.ryu.com)

Scotch Porter Charcoal and Licorice Exfoliating Face Scrub ($18; scotchporter.com)

Sock It To Me Crew Socks ($12; sockittome.com)