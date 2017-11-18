Shop for Charlee’s Run: Holiday Edition

A one-stop holiday shopping event with **20+ vendors** showcasing various products! Including home organization, makeup, home decor, and so much more! Topped off with a good old-fashioned bake sale!

All sales benefit “Charlee’s Run 2018”, raising awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss. All proceeds from “Charlee’s Run 2018” will be donated to the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Visit us at: Facebook.com/CharleesRun to learn more!

Questions? Contact us at: Info@CharleesRun.com

www.CharleesRun.com