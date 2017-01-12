Shopper May Have Info To Help Penetanguishene Police Nab a Mugger

Police say a woman going into a Penetanguishene convenience store first thing this morning may be able to help solve a crime. OPP claim a man brandishing a handgun went into a Mac’s Convenience store on Main St. around 4:00 this morning and demanded money. As he was leaving, police believe a woman may have entered the store, and could have information that police would like to hear. Contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment at (705) 526-3761 if that’s you. The suspect is described as:

male

white

thin build

wearing a black t-shirt with a white shirt hanging out, brown gloves and a black balaclava.