Join Shot In The Dark Mysteries and Crime Stoppers SDM for a wild night you’ll never forget! Don your best 80’s prom dress or suit and meet us under the balloon arch for a night of fun, dancing, teased bangs and, of course, mystery, all to support Crime Stoppers in our community!

Bring out your inner sleuth and question our suspects to solve the mystery, all while supporting one of the most pivotal causes in our community: CrimeStoppers! Purchase your tickets online below or call Angie at 705-726-2237

Date: Friday, November 9th, 2018

Place: The Royal Canadian Legion, Barrie

410 St. Vincent Street (Entrance on Ferris Lane)

6-10 PM, Doors at 5:30pm

Tickets at www.barriemurdermystery.com or by calling 705-726-2237