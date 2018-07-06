Shots Fired in Wasaga Beach

The sound of gunshots rang out in Wasaga Beach early this morning, and now a man is facing a list of charges. The OPP say they got reports of a gun being fired off on Mosley and 3rd Streets around 2:00 Friday morning, leading to a high risk take down. A 36-year-old North York man was taken into custody and now faces a series of Weapons related charges including Unauthorized Possession and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. He will also answer to charges of Assault and Drug Possession in court.