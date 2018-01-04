Listen Live

Shoveling the Snow onto the Street is Costly and Dangerous

Fine in Place For Shoveling Snow onto the Street, But A Warning and Education Is Usually Enough

By News

Some more snow in the forecast; not a huge amount, but enough you’d have to break out the shovel yet again this week. That snow is starting to build up at the side of the driveway too, so pushing it out onto the street might start looking pretty good right about now. Ron Osborne, Supervisor of Enforcement Services in the City of Barrie says, think again.

He says not only could you get a fine, in shoveling the snow on the street, you could make a driving hazard.

Osborne says his office gets several calls about snow on the street, following any heavier snowfall.

