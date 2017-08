Show Off Your Stretch Marks

Cinta Tort Cartró, artistically known as Zinteta, has her teaching degree from the University of Barcelona and she’s heading back to school to get her master’s in illustration. Her unique art is meant to help normalize taboo topics likes stretchmarks, periods and even racism. What do you think of her rainbow works of art?

The artist told Yahoo Beauty, “It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in.”

She has a series called #manchoynomedoyasco, which translates to “I stain myself and I’m not grossed out by it”.

#manchoynomedoyasco A post shared by ¿ Cinta Tort Cartró (@zinteta) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Click on any of the photos above to see more of her work. Some might be considered NSFW.

Do you think rainbow stretchmarks and periods help destigmatize a normal part of life?

Header photo is, of course, art by Zineta.