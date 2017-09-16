Showcase of Homes

For over 25 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District’s Showcase of Homes Tour has featured some of our community’s most beautiful and unique homes. This year’s tour continues this longstanding tradition, featuring six stunning homes in Barrie and the surrounding area. This self-guided tour takes place on Saturday September 16th from 10am-4pm with a lunch provided at the Collier Street United Church between 11am- 2pm.

Tickets are $35 and will be available mid-August. All proceeds from the tour are directed towards the seven mentoring programs currently run by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Barrie and District.