Side by Side car goes through ice

Emergency crews were called out to the Boshkung lake in Algonquin Highlands at 9:20pm Friday night after police say a side by side vehicle had gone through the ice. OPP say a male drive and three male passengers had entered the water and were able to extricate themselves and made their way towards shore. Officers determined the 35 year drive had been drinking and was served with a 3-day driver’s license suspension.No injuries were reported