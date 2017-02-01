Sign Hung Outside MP Leitch’s Collingwood Office Following Quebec Attack

A sign hung outside MP Kellie Letich’s Collingwood office has been taken down. The large spray painted sign, found on the Hume St. building this morning, read “hate puts us all at risk” followed by the names of the six killed during a Quebec City mosque attack on Sunday, ending with calls Leitch resign. The OPP are looking into it. Leitch is vying for the Federal Conservative leadership, and in the days after a French Canadian was arrested for the shooting, stood firm on her commitment to screen immigrants for so-called “Canadian values.” Letich’s Collingwood office declined to comment this morning.