Signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heatstroke

According to the Red Cross, “Young children, the elderly, those with chronic illnesses such as heart disease, and those taking certain medications can become ill in hot, humid weather faster than healthy adults.”

There are stages of heat related illness: heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the latter being very serious. BUT, if you are exhibiting ANY of these symptoms, intervention is needed.

Signs and Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion

Confusion

Dark-colored urine (a sign of dehydration)

Dizziness

Fainting

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle or abdominal cramps

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Pale skin

Profuse sweating

Signs and Symptoms of Heat Stroke:

The Mayo Clinic says the signs of Heat Stroke are:

Fever of 104 F (40 C) or greater

Changes in mental status or behavior, such as confusion, agitation, slurred speech

Hot, dry skin or heavy sweating

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid pulse

Rapid breathing

Headache

Fainting, which may be the first sign in older adults

Call 9-1-1 immediately!

The Government of Canada say, “Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.”

In the mean time,

Move the person to a cooler location

Give the person cool water to drink in sips (The Mayo Clinic says, “Don’t give sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages to a person with heatstroke. Also avoid very cold drinks, as these can cause stomach cramps“)

Have the person loosen any tight clothing

Fan the person

Put cool water on the person’s skin

If the person’s condition is severe, put covered ice packs in each armpit and on the back of the person’s neck.

Prevention

Instead of having to deal with heat exhaustion or heat stroke, do your best to prevent it from happening! Here are some tips from the Red Cross: