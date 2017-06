Who: Silver Willow Farms

What: Everything from Mud Bog and Monster trucks to Classic Cars and Rat Rods, Great live bonfire concert for campers, food and tons of fun, Camping available upon request.

When: the weekend of July 7th-9th 2017

Where: Silver Willow Farm, 528375 5th side road, Mulmur Ontario.

Why: Charity Event to help support rescued, abused and neglected animals.

more information on event pricing and details at www.silverwillowclassic.com