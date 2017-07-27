Simcoe Community Services To Get Provincial Repair Dollars

Simcoe Community Services will share in a $16 million provincial renewal fund. The organization for children and youth with intellectual disabilities will receive just over $129 thousand for repairs to the structure itself, along with improved accessibility and new backup generators. The money was announced at the facility by members of the Ontario government this morning, including Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth. Over 150 community services agencies across Ontario are getting some of this Partner Facility Renewal Fund through the Ministry of Community and Social Services.