Simcoe County District School Board will support teachers
The move follows the provincial government's intention to scrap the 2015 sex-ed curriculum
The Simcoe County District School Board is throwing its support behind their teachers. The move is in response to the Ontario PC Government’s announcement to scrap the 2015 health and physical education curriculum. The Minister of Education Lisa Thompson indicates the province will implement the 1998 version. The Board notes the teachers are free to use their judgement and discretion when it comes to the education. School Boards haven’t officially been told what will happen come September.