Lets End the Madness & Empty that Junk Drawer Full of Old Phones

Getting rid of old electronics can be a stressful endeavor. There’s the whole personal information aspect of it and the recycling bin versus garbage bag debate. It seems the garbage bag wins more often.

There are around 650,000 kilograms of old unwanted iPads, cell phones and other electronics that get picked-up by garbage trucks in Simcoe County each year. It’s why the County of Simcoe will collect your obsolete electronics for free – with a program running from September 17th to the September 28th.

Here’s how it works

First off, find out which zone you live in.

If you live in zone 1, the County will pick-up your electronic waste from September 17th to the 21st. Pick-up will happen for the other half of the County in zone 2 from September 24th to the 28th.

“The County is constantly striving to enhance our services and programs and increase our diversion rate,” said Deputy Warden Terry Dowdall in a statement.

Here’s the special collection week

Take note that collection will happen during the week and not necessarily on your regular garbage day. Click here to determine your week.

Put those old electronics in this bag

Once you have figured out which zone you live in, check your mail. The County mailed out an electronics collection bag through Canada Post which you should get early in September. It comes as part of the County’s Big News envelope – which also includes a bag for the annual Battery Collection from November 5th-9th. This is what the bag looks like.

This is what you can put in the bag

Computers

Monitors

Printers

Televisions

Cellular phones

Video gaming consoles

Small appliances (toasters, vacuums, kettles, electric mixers and coffee makers)

Personal care items (hair dryers, electric shavers and toothbrushes)

Cords and small corded power tools

Remember…

Electronics pick-up does not necessarily coincide with your regular collection day (see above). Place bags (sealed clear plastic bags will also be accepted) and larger loose items at the curb by 7:00 a.m. on Monday of your designated week. Delete all personal data from items placed at the curb. The County is not responsible for personal information contained on computer hard drives, motherboards or other electronic devices that may potentially store information. ​Electronic items collected will be processed at a local approved electronics recycling facility where they are sorted and recyclable materials are sent out for reuse.