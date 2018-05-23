Simcoe County Looks To Divert Textiles From Landfills

Some newfangled recycling is coming to Simcoe County. Textiles. Old clothing, towels, linens, coats, socks, mittens and more.

It’ll be a one-shot deal similar to the battery pick-up each year. Two weeks set aside for it in June.

County residents will be getting special bags in the next couple of weeks. If you have more than enough to fill it clear bags can also be used.

“Look for your pink collection bag in the mail and help us recycle textiles and keep these materials out of our landfills,” said Warden Gerry Marshall. “We’ve experienced tremendous participation rates with our curbside battery collection program and we’re hopeful this convenient new option will have similar results.”

Accepted textile materials include:

Used clean clothing and undergarments

Towels and linens (pillows)

Coats and outerwear

Hats, belts and scarves

Purses, backpacks, sleeping bags and luggage

Socks, mittens and shoes in pairs (wrap with elastic to hold together)

The County encourages residents to donate usable clothing and apparel whenever possible. The purpose of this program is to collect textiles that wouldn’t otherwise be passed on, including those items with stains, tears and broken zippers. All textiles being collected will be sent to a facility for sorting and grading and then re-used. Those items not re-usable are made into rags and acoustic fill.

Visit www.simcoe.ca/textilecollection to check out your Waste Calendar to determine your collection week.