Simcoe County Sports Report: Stayner Siskins

Pretty tough to top the season that the Stayner Siskins had in 2017/2018.

The franchise that produced ex-NHLer Jason Arnott won the Carruthers Division crowd by 17 points and went 16-4 in the North Conference Playoffs knocking off the Orillia Terriers, Penetang Kings, Alliston Hornets and Mount Forest Patriots. The Siskins would push the Schmalz Cup Semi-final to seven games before dropping the deciding game 6-2 to the Lakefield Chiefs.

2018/2019 could see as many as 13 returnees on the roster, depending on those who are chasing opportunities in Junior ‘A’ or Junior ‘B’.

The Siskins have 35 skaters in camp to go along with 6 goaltenders as they start the pre-season schedule this weekend.

Richard Gauthier – President & Director of Hockey Operations

How do you know a rookie is ready to play junior hockey?

Stayner Siskins Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots 2:30pm Wasaga

August 25th @ Mount Forest Patriots 8:00pm

August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm Wasaga

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament

September 8th vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am

September 8th vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm