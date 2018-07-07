Simcoe County Sports Update

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

38-23 win @ Oakville Titans

41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats have ten wins in their last twelve games after thumping the Guelph Royals 13-1 Thursday. The Cats have scored 52 runs in the last 5 games.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd

Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

Sunday July 15th vs. London Majors

Tuesday July 17th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

SENIOR DIVISION

Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights

Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers

Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros

Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs

Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers

Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Sunday July 15th vs. Aurora Jays

Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros

Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles

Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers

Saturday July 21st @ Creemore Braves

Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)

JUNIOR DIVISION

Tuesday July 10th @ Mansfield Cubs

Wednesday July 11th vs. Ivy Blues (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Bengals (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Sunday July 8th @ Mansfield Cubs (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Thursday July 12th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Saturday July 14th @ New Lowell Knights

Sunday July 15th vs. Mansfield Cubs

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just one gam left in their regular season at Innisfil Recreation Center.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

16-4 loss vs. Six Nations Arrows

Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

A number of area teams have unveiled their skate schedules as well games to prepare for the 2018/2019 season.

MIDLAND FLYERS

Main Camp Dates

July 8th 6:00pm-7:30pm

July 19th 6:00pm-7:30pm

July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am

vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm

vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm

ALLISTON HORNETS

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

July 10th 7:00pm–8:30pm

July 17th 7:00pm-8:30pm

July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm

July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm

August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm