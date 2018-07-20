Listen Live

Simcoe County Sports Update

Baycats have won 7 in a row; Stallions bring back forward for his last season

By News

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
49-6 win vs Toronto Junior Argos
70-34 loss @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
18-15 loss vs Quinte Skyhawks
48-1 loss @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
20-0 win vs Cornwall Wildcats
13-13 tie @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats have a seven game winning streak going and a 9-1 record in July thanks to victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Brantford Red Sox.

2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Saturday July 21st vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 22nd @ London Majors
Tuesday July 24th @ Guelph Royals
Thursday July 26th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers

SENIOR DIVISION

LEAGUE STANDINGS

BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS

Sunday July 22nd vs. Bolton Brewers (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Friday July 27th @ Lisle Astros


ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS

Sunday July 22nd vs. Lisle Astros
Wednesday July 25th @ Mansfield Cubs
Saturday July 28th @ Midland Mariners (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Sunday July 29th vs. Mansfield Cubs

MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS

Saturday July 21st @ Creemore Braves
Tuesday July 24th @ Bolton Dodgers
Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)

JUNIOR DIVISION

LEAGUE STANDINGS

MIDLAND TWINS STATISTICS

Saturday July 21st @ Mansfield Cubs
Thursday July 22nd @ Ivy Blues

ORILLIA ROYALS STATISTICS

Sunday July 22nd vs. Orangeville Bengals

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

MIDLAND FLYERS

Main Camp Dates

July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm

ALLISTON HORNETS

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​
August 19th Exhibition Game vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 25th Exhibition Game @ Mount Forest Patriots
August 26th 2:00pm-5:00pm Exhibition Game TBA
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

Re-sign forward Ryan Boose for his final season in 2018-19. In 79 games with the Stallions last season, Boose has tallied 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points, along with 106 penalty minutes.

Related posts

Barrie man arrested in spot check

Suspects sought in Bradford robbery

No suspects in Springwater Township vehicle fire