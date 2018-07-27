Simcoe County Sports Update
Stallions playoff sked; Baycats home post-season opener; Hornets home opener date announced
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM PLAYOFFS
Sunday July 29th vs. Brampton Bulldogs 3:00pm
VARSITY PLAYOFFS
Saturday July 28th vs. Scarborough Thunder 2:30pm
BARRIE BAYCATS
Baycats will open the Dominico Trophy playoffs on Tuesday August 7th (opponent TBD). Just two games remain in the regular season as the Baycats have won ten in a row.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers
SENIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Friday July 27th @ Lisle Astros
Sunday July 29th vs. Bolton Brewers
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Saturday July 28th @ Midland Mariners (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Sunday July 29th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Monday July 30th @ Lisle Astros
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Tuesday July 31st @ Bolton Dodgers
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
MIDLAND FLYERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm
Main Camp Dates
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm
ALLISTON HORNETS
The Hornets pick up winger Rhys Brown from the Toronto Patriots (OJHL) for future considerations. Brown, an eighth round pick of the North Bay Battalion, split last season between the Patriots and Powassan Voodoos (NOJHL) compiling 6 goals and 13 points in 34 games.
Main Camp Dates
August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th-Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced
2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th
Opponent to be announced
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Main Camp Dates
July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 25th @ Mount Forest Patriots
August 26th Opponent TBA
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced