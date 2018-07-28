Simcoe County Sports Update

Listen Live

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM PLAYOFFS

Sunday July 29th vs. Brampton Bulldogs 3:00pm

VARSITY PLAYOFFS

Saturday July 28th vs. Scarborough Thunder 2:30pm

BARRIE BAYCATS

Baycats will open the Dominico Trophy playoffs on Tuesday August 7th (opponent TBD). Just two games remain in the regular season as the Baycats have won ten in a row.

2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday August 1st @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 2nd vs. Kitchener Panthers

SENIOR DIVISION

LEAGUE STANDINGS

BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS

Sunday July 29th vs. Bolton Brewers


ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS

Saturday July 28th @ Midland Mariners (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Sunday July 29th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Monday July 30th @ Lisle Astros

MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS

Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Tuesday July 31st @ Bolton Dodgers

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm

ALLISTON HORNETS

The Hornets pick up winger Rhys Brown from the Toronto Patriots (OJHL) for future considerations. Brown, an eighth round pick of the North Bay Battalion, split last season between the Patriots and Powassan Voodoos (NOJHL) compiling 6 goals and 13 points in 34 games.

Main Camp Dates

August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th-Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th

Opponent to be announced

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 25th @ Mount Forest Patriots
August 26th Opponent TBA

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

