Simcoe County Sports Update

PJHL Exhibition schedule for local teams coming together
BARRIE BAYCATS
Baycats will open the Dominico Trophy playoffs on Tuesday August 7th (opponent TBD). The Cats have now three games remaining in the regular season.
20-1 win @ Guelph Royals
Sunday August 5th @ London Majors
Monday August 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
SENIOR DIVISION
PLAYOFFS
ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)
2 POINTS = WIN
1 POINT = TIE
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Wednesday August 8th @ Bolton Brewers
Thursday August 9th vs. Bolton Brewers
Saturday August 11th @ Bolton Brewers
Monday August 13th vs. Bolton Brewers
Tuesday August 14th TBD
Thursday August 16th TBD
COLDWATER ICE WOLVES
The Ice Wolves have inked a deal with defenceman Jackson Jacques. The 16 year old from Sioux Valley, Manitoba played last season with the Crocus Plains Plainsmen (WHSHL) where he registered 8 points in 21 regular season games to go along with 10 points in 8 playoff games.
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
ALLISTON HORNETS
Main Camp Dates
August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th-Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced
2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th
Opponent to be announced
MIDLAND FLYERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm
Main Camp Dates
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Clarington Eagles 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 2:20pm
vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
PENETANG KINGS
Exhibition Schedule
August 29th vs. Midland Flyers
September 5th @ Midland Flyers
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Main Camp Dates
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced