Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE BAYCATS

Baycats will open the Dominico Trophy playoffs on Tuesday August 7th (opponent TBD). The Cats have now three games remaining in the regular season.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

20-1 win @ Guelph Royals

Sunday August 5th @ London Majors

Monday August 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

SENIOR DIVISION

PLAYOFFS

ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)

2 POINTS = WIN

1 POINT = TIE

Wednesday August 8th @ Bolton Brewers

Thursday August 9th vs. Bolton Brewers

Saturday August 11th @ Bolton Brewers

Monday August 13th vs. Bolton Brewers

Tuesday August 14th TBD

Thursday August 16th TBD

COLDWATER ICE WOLVES

The Ice Wolves have inked a deal with defenceman Jackson Jacques. The 16 year old from Sioux Valley, Manitoba played last season with the Crocus Plains Plainsmen (WHSHL) where he registered 8 points in 21 regular season games to go along with 10 points in 8 playoff games.

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

ALLISTON HORNETS

Main Camp Dates

August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm

August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

Annual Preseason Tournament

Friday September 7th-Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

2018/2019 Home Opener

Friday September 14th

Opponent to be announced

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm

August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm

August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm

September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Clarington Eagles 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 2:20pm

vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

PENETANG KINGS

Exhibition Schedule

August 29th vs. Midland Flyers

September 5th @ Midland Flyers

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​

August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)

August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament

Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am

vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced