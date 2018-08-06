Listen Live

Simcoe County Sports Update

Baycats begin their drive for five Thursday night

BARRIE BAYCATS

Baycats will open the Dominico Trophy playoffs on Thursday August 9th against the Burlington Herd

2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Monday August 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday August 9th vs. Burlington Herd
Saturday August 11th @ Burlington Herd
Sunday August 12th vs. Burlington Herd
Monday August 13th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday August 14th vs. Burlington Herd

SENIOR DIVISION
PLAYOFFS

ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)
2 POINTS = WIN
1 POINT = TIE

MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS

Wednesday August 8th @ Bolton Brewers
Thursday August 9th vs. Bolton Brewers
Saturday August 11th @ Bolton Brewers
Monday August 13th vs. Bolton Brewers
Tuesday August 14th TBD
Thursday August 16th TBD

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

ALLISTON HORNETS

Main Camp Dates

August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th-Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th

Opponent to be announced

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th

vs. Clarington Eagles 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 2:20pm
vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

PENETANG KINGS

Exhibition Schedule

August 29th vs. Midland Flyers
September 5th @ Midland Flyers

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 11th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced

