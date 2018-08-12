Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE BAYCATS

SCHEDULE AHEAD

8-0 win vs. Burlington Herd

6-1 win @ Burlington Herd

Sunday August 12th vs. Burlington Herd

Monday August 13th @ Burlington Herd

Tuesday August 14th vs. Burlington Herd

SENIOR DIVISION

PLAYOFFS

ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)

2 POINTS = WIN

1 POINT = TIE

MIDLAND MARINERS

4-1 loss @ Bolton Brewers

16-5 loss vs. Bolton Brewers

7-0 loss @ Bolton Brewers

BREWERS win series 3-0

COLDWATER ICE WOLVES

The Ice Wolves sign Erol Durocher and Rico Opikokew. Both forwards hail from the Canoe Lake First Nation (Saskatchewan). Durocher led the Cold Lake Ice (North Eastern Alberta Hockey League) Midget squad with 8 goals and 13 points in 12 regular season games.

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

ALLISTON HORNETS

Main Camp Dates

August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm

August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

11th Annual Preseason Tournament

Friday September 7th

Alliston Hornets vs. Georgina Ice 7:00pm

Orillia Terriers vs. Little Britain Merchants 7:30pm

Penetang Kings vs. Schomberg Cougars 8:30pm

Port Perry MoJacks vs. Port Dover Sailors 9:00pm

Saturday September 8th

Alliston Hornets vs. Hunstville Otters Noon

Georgina Ice vs. Orillia Terriers 12:30pm

Little Britain Merchants vs. Penetang Kings 1:30pm

Port Dover Sailors vs. Schomberg Cougars 2:00pm

Hunstville Otters vs. Port Perry MoJacks 3:30pm

Georgina Ice vs. Penetang Kings 4:00pm

Alliston Hornets vs. Orillia Terriers 5:00pm

Schomberg Cougars vs. Little Britain Merchants 5:30pm

Port Dover Sailors vs. Hunstville Otters 6:30pm

Port Perry MoJacks vs. Penetang Kings 7:00pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule TBD

2018/2019 Home Opener

Friday September 14th

vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 7:30pm

See the rest of the Alliston Hornets 2018/2019 home schedule here

HUNTSVILLE OTTERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 27th Intra Squad game 8:00pm

August 30th vs. Orillia Terriers 9:00pm

MIDLAND FLYERS

Exhibition Schedule

August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm

August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm

August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm

September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 30th @ Huntsville Otters 9:00pm

PENETANG KINGS

Exhibition Schedule

August 29th vs. Midland Flyers

September 5th @ Midland Flyers

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Tryout Dates

August 14th 7:00pm-8:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

STAYNER SISKINS

Main Camp Dates

August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm

August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm​

August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm

Exhibition Schedule

August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)

August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins

Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament

Saturday September 8th

vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am

vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm

Sunday September 9th

Schedule to be announced