Simcoe County Sports Update
Ice Wolves sign a pair of Saskatchewan forwards; season wraps up for Mariners
BARRIE BAYCATS
8-0 win vs. Burlington Herd
6-1 win @ Burlington Herd
Sunday August 12th vs. Burlington Herd
Monday August 13th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday August 14th vs. Burlington Herd
SENIOR DIVISION
PLAYOFFS
ROUND ONE (BEST OF 5 OR 6 POINTS)
2 POINTS = WIN
1 POINT = TIE
MIDLAND MARINERS
4-1 loss @ Bolton Brewers
16-5 loss vs. Bolton Brewers
7-0 loss @ Bolton Brewers
BREWERS win series 3-0
COLDWATER ICE WOLVES
The Ice Wolves sign Erol Durocher and Rico Opikokew. Both forwards hail from the Canoe Lake First Nation (Saskatchewan). Durocher led the Cold Lake Ice (North Eastern Alberta Hockey League) Midget squad with 8 goals and 13 points in 12 regular season games.
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
ALLISTON HORNETS
Main Camp Dates
August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
11th Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th
Alliston Hornets vs. Georgina Ice 7:00pm
Orillia Terriers vs. Little Britain Merchants 7:30pm
Penetang Kings vs. Schomberg Cougars 8:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Port Dover Sailors 9:00pm
Saturday September 8th
Alliston Hornets vs. Hunstville Otters Noon
Georgina Ice vs. Orillia Terriers 12:30pm
Little Britain Merchants vs. Penetang Kings 1:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Schomberg Cougars 2:00pm
Hunstville Otters vs. Port Perry MoJacks 3:30pm
Georgina Ice vs. Penetang Kings 4:00pm
Alliston Hornets vs. Orillia Terriers 5:00pm
Schomberg Cougars vs. Little Britain Merchants 5:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Hunstville Otters 6:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Penetang Kings 7:00pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule TBD
2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 7:30pm
See the rest of the Alliston Hornets 2018/2019 home schedule here
HUNTSVILLE OTTERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 27th Intra Squad game 8:00pm
August 30th vs. Orillia Terriers 9:00pm
MIDLAND FLYERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm
Main Camp Dates
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 30th @ Huntsville Otters 9:00pm
PENETANG KINGS
Exhibition Schedule
August 29th vs. Midland Flyers
September 5th @ Midland Flyers
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Tryout Dates
August 14th 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 12th 2:00pm-5:00pm
August 13th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced