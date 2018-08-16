Simcoe County Sports Update
Baycats Round Two baseball; Flyers open exhibition hockey
BARRIE BAYCATS
2018 STATISTICS
ROUND ONE (Best of Five)
8-0 win vs. Burlington Herd
6-1 win @ Burlington Herd
9-2 win vs. Burlington Herd
ROUND TWO (Best of Seven)
Thursday August 16th vs. Hamilton Cardinals 7:30pm
Friday August 17th @ Hamilton Cardinals 7:30pm
Sunday August 19th vs. Hamilton Cardinals 7:00pm
Tuesday August 21st @ Hamilton Cardinals 7:30pm
Thursday August 23rd vs. Hamilton Cardinals 7:30pm IF NECESSARY
Friday August 24th @ Hamilton Cardinals 7:30pm IF NECESSARY
Sunday August 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals 7:00pm IF NECESSARY
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
ALLISTON HORNETS
Main Camp Dates
August 20th 9:00pm-10:30pm
August 22nd 9:00pm-10:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
11th Annual Preseason Tournament
Friday September 7th
Alliston Hornets vs. Georgina Ice 7:00pm
Orillia Terriers vs. Little Britain Merchants 7:30pm
Penetang Kings vs. Schomberg Cougars 8:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Port Dover Sailors 9:00pm
Saturday September 8th
Alliston Hornets vs. Hunstville Otters Noon
Georgina Ice vs. Orillia Terriers 12:30pm
Little Britain Merchants vs. Penetang Kings 1:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Schomberg Cougars 2:00pm
Hunstville Otters vs. Port Perry MoJacks 3:30pm
Georgina Ice vs. Penetang Kings 4:00pm
Alliston Hornets vs. Orillia Terriers 5:00pm
Schomberg Cougars vs. Little Britain Merchants 5:30pm
Port Dover Sailors vs. Hunstville Otters 6:30pm
Port Perry MoJacks vs. Penetang Kings 7:00pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule TBD
2018/2019 Home Opener
Friday September 14th
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 7:30pm
See the rest of the Alliston Hornets 2018/2019 home schedule here
HUNTSVILLE OTTERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 27th Intra Squad game 8:00pm
August 30th vs. Orillia Terriers 9:00pm
MIDLAND FLYERS
Exhibition Schedule
August 17th @ Uxbridge Bruins 7:45pm
August 19th vs. Uxbridge Bruins 2:30pm
August 29th @ Penetang Kings 8:00pm
September 5th vs. Penetang Kings 7:30pm
Main Camp Dates
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Ayr Centennials 5:00pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 30th @ Huntsville Otters 9:00pm
PENETANG KINGS
Exhibition Schedule
August 29th vs. Midland Flyers
September 5th @ Midland Flyers
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Tryout Dates
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
STAYNER SISKINS
Main Camp Dates
August 29th 5:00pm-7:00pm
Exhibition Schedule
August 19th vs. Mount Forest Patriots (2:00pm Wasaga Stars Arena)
August 26th vs. Uxbridge Bruins
Kincardine Bulldogs Mini Tournament
Saturday September 8th
vs. Walkerton Hawks 11:45am
vs. Exeter Hawks 3:15pm
Sunday September 9th
Schedule to be announced