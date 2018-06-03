Simcoe County Sports Update

HURONIA STALLIONS

Bantam

34-26 win @ York Lions

Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines

Sunday June 10th vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

Junior Varsity

41-7 loss @ York Lions

Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines

Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles

Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

Varsity

21-15 loss @ York Lions

Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines

Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

Barrie Baycats

A quiet week for the four time defending Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) champions. After another post-poned game on Thursday the Baycats bats were evident in a 10-3 win over the Brantford Red Sox.

What’s on deck

Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox

Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers

Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday June 9th @ Guelph Royals

Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Orillia Kings

The Kings started the final month of the regular season on a tough note, losing 14-3 to the Oakville Buzz. Six dates remain in the regular season, five of those are on the road.

Eastern Conference Standings

(Note: Top 8 make the playoffs)

Green Gaels (13-2) 26pts

Akwesasne Indians (11-3) 22pts

Oakville Buzz (11-3) 22pts

Halton Hills Bulldogs (8-5) 16pts

Mississauga Tomahawks (7-7) 14pts

Kahnawake Hunters (7-7) 14pts

Nepean Knights (7-4) 14pts

Markham Ironheads (5-8) 10pts

Orillia Kings (4-10) 8pts

Newmarket Saints (4-10) 8pts

Brampton Excelsiors (2-10) 4pts

Gloucester Griffins (1-11) 2pts

Note: Top 8 make the playoffs

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 3rd @ Oakville Buzz

Thursday June 7th @ Green Gaels

Saturday June 9th @ Gloucester Griffins

Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights

Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints

Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads



Barrie Lakeshores

The Lakeshores are 2-6 after a 7-6 win over the St. Catharines Athletics to open up the month of June. 12 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 7 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center

OJALL Standings

Burlington Chiefs (5-1) 10pts

Toronto Beaches (5-2) 10pts

Brampton Excelsiors (4-1) 8pts

Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-3) 8pts

Mimico Mountaineers (4-3) 8pts

Whitby Warriors (4-4) 8pts

St. Catharines Athletics (3-3) 6pts

Orangeville Northmen (3-3) 6pts

Six Nations Arrows (3-3) 6pts

Barrie Lakeshores (2-6) 4pts

Peterborough Lakers (0-8) 0pts

Note: Top 8 make the playoffs

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 3rd @ Orangeville Northmen

Wednesday June 6th vs. Orangeville Northmen

Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches

Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows

Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves

Barrie Bombers

The Bombers hold a 6-3 record after setbacks to the Clarington Shamrox on Wednesday May 30th and to the Peterborough Lakers on Friday June 1st. 7 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 5 of those will be at Holly Community Centre

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 3rd vs. Clarington Shamrox

Thursday June 7th @ Huntsville Hawks

Friday June 8th @ Whitby Warriors

Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors

Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors