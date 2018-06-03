Simcoe County Sports Update
A look at the week that was for local sports teams
HURONIA STALLIONS
Bantam
34-26 win @ York Lions
Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines
Sunday June 10th vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
Junior Varsity
41-7 loss @ York Lions
Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines
Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles
Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
Varsity
21-15 loss @ York Lions
Sunday June 3rd vs Peterborough Wolverines
Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
Barrie Baycats
A quiet week for the four time defending Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) champions. After another post-poned game on Thursday the Baycats bats were evident in a 10-3 win over the Brantford Red Sox.
2018 Statistics
League Standings
What’s on deck
Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox
Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Saturday June 9th @ Guelph Royals
Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Orillia Kings
The Kings started the final month of the regular season on a tough note, losing 14-3 to the Oakville Buzz. Six dates remain in the regular season, five of those are on the road.
Kings Statistics
Eastern Conference Standings
(Note: Top 8 make the playoffs)
Green Gaels (13-2) 26pts
Akwesasne Indians (11-3) 22pts
Oakville Buzz (11-3) 22pts
Halton Hills Bulldogs (8-5) 16pts
Mississauga Tomahawks (7-7) 14pts
Kahnawake Hunters (7-7) 14pts
Nepean Knights (7-4) 14pts
Markham Ironheads (5-8) 10pts
Orillia Kings (4-10) 8pts
Newmarket Saints (4-10) 8pts
Brampton Excelsiors (2-10) 4pts
Gloucester Griffins (1-11) 2pts
Note: Top 8 make the playoffs
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 3rd @ Oakville Buzz
Thursday June 7th @ Green Gaels
Saturday June 9th @ Gloucester Griffins
Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights
Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints
Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads
Barrie Lakeshores
The Lakeshores are 2-6 after a 7-6 win over the St. Catharines Athletics to open up the month of June. 12 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 7 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center
Lakeshores Statistics
OJALL Standings
Burlington Chiefs (5-1) 10pts
Toronto Beaches (5-2) 10pts
Brampton Excelsiors (4-1) 8pts
Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-3) 8pts
Mimico Mountaineers (4-3) 8pts
Whitby Warriors (4-4) 8pts
St. Catharines Athletics (3-3) 6pts
Orangeville Northmen (3-3) 6pts
Six Nations Arrows (3-3) 6pts
Barrie Lakeshores (2-6) 4pts
Peterborough Lakers (0-8) 0pts
Note: Top 8 make the playoffs
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 3rd @ Orangeville Northmen
Wednesday June 6th vs. Orangeville Northmen
Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches
Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows
Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves
Barrie Bombers
The Bombers hold a 6-3 record after setbacks to the Clarington Shamrox on Wednesday May 30th and to the Peterborough Lakers on Friday June 1st. 7 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 5 of those will be at Holly Community Centre
Bombers Statistics
OJCLL Standings
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 3rd vs. Clarington Shamrox
Thursday June 7th @ Huntsville Hawks
Friday June 8th @ Whitby Warriors
Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors
Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors