Simcoe County Sports Update
A look at the week that was for local sports teams
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats have had a rough stretch. They were shut out by the Kitchener Panthers Tuesday which was followed by losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kitchener Panthers again and the Guelph Royals.
2018 Statistics
League Standings
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 1 3-3 Top 8th)
Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 2 May 20th makeup)
Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
Sunday June 10th vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles
Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are 2-8 after losing both games of a home and home series with the Orangeville Northmen by scores of 5-3 and 11-3. 10 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 6 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center
Lakeshores Statistics
OJALL Standings
Burlington Chiefs (7-2) 14pts
St. Catharines Athletics (6-3) 12pts
Brampton Excelsiors (6-3) 12pts
Toronto Beaches (6-4) 12pts
Orangeville Northmen (6-4) 12pts
Mimico Mountaineers (5-3) 10pts
Six Nations Arrows (5-4) 10pts
Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-5) 8pts
Whitby Warriors (4-6) 8pts
——————————————–
Barrie Lakeshores (2-8) 4pts
Peterborough Lakers (1-9) 2pts
Note: Top 8 make the playoffs
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches
Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows
Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves
Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors
Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers
ORILLIA KINGS
The Kings continue their push for the playoffs. After a loss to the Green Gaels Thursday Orillia collected a 15-11 win over the Gloucester Griffins. Three dates remain in the regular season, two of those are on the road.
Kings Statistics
Eastern Conference Standings
x- Green Gaels (14-2) 28pts
x- Akwesasne Indians (14-3) 28pts
x- Oakville Buzz (14-3) 28pts
Halton Hills Bulldogs (10-6) 20pts
Mississauga Tomahawks (9-8) 18pts
Kahnawake Hunters (9-8) 18pts
Nepean Knights (8-7) 16pts
Markham Ironheads (6-10) 12pts
————————————–
Newmarket Saints (5-11) 10 pts
Orillia Kings (5-12) 10pts
Brampton Excelsiors (2-13) 4pts
Gloucester Griffins (1-14) 2pts
Schedule ahead
Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights
Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints
Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads
BARRIE BOMBERS
The Bombers hold a 7-5 record following setbacks to the Huntsville Hawks and Whitby Warriors. 4 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre
Bombers Statistics
OJCLL Standings
Schedule ahead
Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors
Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors
Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers
Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks