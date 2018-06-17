Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE COLTS

The Colts have one of their own heading to Kamloops for the World Junior Summer Showcase.

Defenceman Joey Keane is one of six OHLers that’ll make the trek out west; USA Hockey is inviting 42 players to the event with a chance to score a spot on Team USA for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver and Victoria in December. Keane played in 62 regular season games, collecting 12 goals and 44 points along with 52 penalty minutes. The Homer Glen, Illinois product had seven assists in 12 playoff games.

The week-long camp will include 11 international competitions between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

ALLISTON HORNETS

A trio of players are joining the Hornets fold for 2018/2019 season.

Jackson Beck joins Alliston after spending last year with the Strait Pirates (NSJHL). The 1999 born skater played in 27 games, compiling 8 goals and 24 points. Aurora product Finn Reaves spent last season with the York Simcoe Express. Gage Argue played with the Barrie AAA Cots in 2017/2018.

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats are on a roll with five consecutive wins. They’ve put down the Hamilton Cardinals, Brantford Red Sox, Toronto Maple Leafs and Burlington Herd. Barrie has outscored the opposition 38-10 during the streak. The Baycats wrap up the month of June with just five games; their Tuesday affair with the Hamilton Cardinals has been post-poned. Next action is Thursday against the Kitchener Panthers.

Schedule Ahead

Thursday June 21st @ Kitchener Panthers

Saturday June 23rd vs. London Majors

Sunday June 24th vs. Guelph Royals

Wednesday June 27th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday June 28th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores suffered a few setbacks the past week, 13-3 to the Six Nations Arrows and 11-7 to the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves. 7 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 4 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.

OJALL Standings

Burlington Chiefs (11-2) 22pts

Orangeville Northmen (10-4) 20pts

St. Catherines Athletics (8-4) 16pts

Brampton Excelsiors (7-5) 14pts

Toronto Beaches (7-6) 14pts

Whitby Warriors (7-7) 14pts

Mimico Mountaineers (6-5) 12ts

Six Nations Arrows (6-7) 12pts

—————————————-

Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (5-8) 10pts

Barrie Lakeshores (2-11) 4pts

Peterborough Lakers (1-10) 2pts

Schedule ahead

Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors

Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers

Sunday June 24th vs. Brampton Excelsiors

Friday June 29th vs. Burlington Chiefs

Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics

ORILLIA KINGS

The Kings will need a win in their season finale for any chance at the playoffs. The boys dropped a 12-7 decision to the Newmarket Saints on June 16th. The Kings and Ironheads will clash at Pickering Recreation Complex on Monday June 18th with Markham holding a two point advantage on Orillia for the final post-season spot in the Mid East Division.

OJBLL Eastern Conference Standings

y- Akwesasne Indians (17-3) 34pts

y- Green Gaels (17-3) 34pts

y- Oakville Buzz (17-3) 34pts

x- Halton Hills Bulldogs (12-7) 24pts

x- Nepean Knights (11-8) 22pts

x- Mississauga Tomahawks (11-9) 22pts

x- Kahnawake Hunters (10-10) 20pts

x- Newmarket Saints (8-12) 16pts

Markham Ironheads (6-13) 12pts

————————————–

Orillia Kings (5-14) 10pts

Schedule Ahead

Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads

BARRIE BOMBERS

The Bombers suffered a pair of setbacks to the Whitby Warriors by scores of 10-9 and 12-3. Two games remain in the 2018 regular season for the Barrie Bombers, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre.

Schedule Ahead

Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers

Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks