Simcoe County Sports Update
Colts D-man off to BC for the summer; Hornets sign 3 players; Kings have one shot at playoffs
BARRIE COLTS
The Colts have one of their own heading to Kamloops for the World Junior Summer Showcase.
Defenceman Joey Keane is one of six OHLers that’ll make the trek out west; USA Hockey is inviting 42 players to the event with a chance to score a spot on Team USA for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver and Victoria in December. Keane played in 62 regular season games, collecting 12 goals and 44 points along with 52 penalty minutes. The Homer Glen, Illinois product had seven assists in 12 playoff games.
The week-long camp will include 11 international competitions between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.
ALLISTON HORNETS
A trio of players are joining the Hornets fold for 2018/2019 season.
Jackson Beck joins Alliston after spending last year with the Strait Pirates (NSJHL). The 1999 born skater played in 27 games, compiling 8 goals and 24 points. Aurora product Finn Reaves spent last season with the York Simcoe Express. Gage Argue played with the Barrie AAA Cots in 2017/2018.
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats are on a roll with five consecutive wins. They’ve put down the Hamilton Cardinals, Brantford Red Sox, Toronto Maple Leafs and Burlington Herd. Barrie has outscored the opposition 38-10 during the streak. The Baycats wrap up the month of June with just five games; their Tuesday affair with the Hamilton Cardinals has been post-poned. Next action is Thursday against the Kitchener Panthers.
2018 Statistics
League Standings
Schedule Ahead
Thursday June 21st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 23rd vs. London Majors
Sunday June 24th vs. Guelph Royals
Wednesday June 27th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday June 28th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores suffered a few setbacks the past week, 13-3 to the Six Nations Arrows and 11-7 to the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves. 7 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 4 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.
Lakeshores Statistics
OJALL Standings
Burlington Chiefs (11-2) 22pts
Orangeville Northmen (10-4) 20pts
St. Catherines Athletics (8-4) 16pts
Brampton Excelsiors (7-5) 14pts
Toronto Beaches (7-6) 14pts
Whitby Warriors (7-7) 14pts
Mimico Mountaineers (6-5) 12ts
Six Nations Arrows (6-7) 12pts
Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (5-8) 10pts
Barrie Lakeshores (2-11) 4pts
Peterborough Lakers (1-10) 2pts
Schedule ahead
Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors
Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers
Sunday June 24th vs. Brampton Excelsiors
Friday June 29th vs. Burlington Chiefs
Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics
ORILLIA KINGS
The Kings will need a win in their season finale for any chance at the playoffs. The boys dropped a 12-7 decision to the Newmarket Saints on June 16th. The Kings and Ironheads will clash at Pickering Recreation Complex on Monday June 18th with Markham holding a two point advantage on Orillia for the final post-season spot in the Mid East Division.
Kings Statistics
OJBLL Eastern Conference Standings
y- Akwesasne Indians (17-3) 34pts
y- Green Gaels (17-3) 34pts
y- Oakville Buzz (17-3) 34pts
x- Halton Hills Bulldogs (12-7) 24pts
x- Nepean Knights (11-8) 22pts
x- Mississauga Tomahawks (11-9) 22pts
x- Kahnawake Hunters (10-10) 20pts
x- Newmarket Saints (8-12) 16pts
Markham Ironheads (6-13) 12pts
Orillia Kings (5-14) 10pts
Schedule Ahead
Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads
BARRIE BOMBERS
The Bombers suffered a pair of setbacks to the Whitby Warriors by scores of 10-9 and 12-3. Two games remain in the 2018 regular season for the Barrie Bombers, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre.
Bombers Statistics
OJCLL Standings
Schedule Ahead
Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers
Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks