Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE COLTS

Colts forward Andrei Svechnickov has put pen to paper on his first professional hockey contract.

After being picked second overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas, Svechnikov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Svechnikov had 72 points in 44 games with the Barrie Colts last season. During the playoffs, he posted 11 points in 8 games.

Svechnikov was the highest selection in the Draft by the Hurricanes since 2003 when Centre Eric Staal of the Peterborough Petes was picked second in Nashville.

PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

A number of area teams have unveiled their skate schedules as well games to prepare for the 2018/2019 season.

MIDLAND FLYERS

Main Camp Dates

July 8th 6:00pm-7:30pm

July 19th 6:00pm-7:30pm

July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm

August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm

August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm

September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am

vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm

vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm

ALLISTON HORNETS

2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase

Saturday August 25th

vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am

vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm

vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm

ORILLIA TERRIERS

Main Camp

Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm

SCHOMBERG COUGARS

Main Camp Dates

July 3rd 7:00pm–8:30pm

July 10th 7:00pm–8:30pm

July 17th 7:00pm-8:30pm

July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm

July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm

August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

38-23 win @ Oakville Titans

41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats have nine wins in their last ten games thanks to a 14-2 win over the London Majors to open July. The Cats have scored 35 runs in the last 3 games.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals

Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd

Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

MIDLAND MARINERS

BARRIE ANGELS

ALLISTON ATHLETICS

There are three local clubs in this 88 year old league.

The Alliston Athletics, who are at the bottom of the standings, have 11 games remaining in the regular season. The Midland Mariners, who are tied for 5th, have eight games left with one post-ponement to make up. The 9th place Barrie Angels also have eight games in their regular season calendar.

Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights

Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers

Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros

Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs

Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights

Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers

Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Monday July 2nd @ Ivy Rangers

Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs

Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros

Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles

Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics

Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows

Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers

BARRIE BOMBERS

The Bombers dropped the opener of their Eastern Division Semi-final 13-2 to the Peterborough Lakers Saturday.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Game Two – Thursday July 5th vs. Peterborough Lakers 8:00pm

Game Three – Saturday July 7th @ Peterborough Lakers 7:00pm