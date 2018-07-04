Simcoe County Sports Update

CANADIAN PREMIER JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

COLDWATER ICE WOLVES

The CPJHL squad might’ve found their crease tandem for 2018/2019.

15 year old Ty Golden has signed with the Ice Wolves after previously playing with the Sarnia Sting A and AA teams.

Golden joins 18 year old Keaton Morrison, who inked a deal with the club last month.

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

38-23 win @ Oakville Titans

41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats have nine wins in their last ten games thanks to a 14-2 win over the London Majors to open July. The Cats have scored 35 runs in the last 3 games.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals

Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd

Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals

SENIOR DIVISION

Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights

Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers

Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros

Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs

Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights

Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers

Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)

15-9 loss @ Ivy Rangers

Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs

Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros

Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles

Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers

JUNIOR DIVISION

Wednesday July 4th @ New Lowell Knights

Tuesday July 10th @ Mansfield Cubs

Wednesday July 11th vs. Ivy Blues (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Bengals (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Sunday July 8th @ Mansfield Cubs (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Thursday July 12th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Saturday July 14th @ New Lowell Knights

Sunday July 15th vs. Mansfield Cubs

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics

Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows

Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers

BARRIE BOMBERS

The Bombers dropped the opener of their Eastern Division Semi-final 13-2 to the Peterborough Lakers Saturday.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Game Two – Thursday July 5th vs. Peterborough Lakers 8:00pm

Game Three – Saturday July 7th @ Peterborough Lakers 7:00pm